Report: Durant (calf) out for Game 2 of West finals

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night due to a calf strain, Yahoo Sports reported.

Durant will miss his third consecutive playoff game, having sat out Tuesday’s 116-94 Game 1 win over the Portland Trail Blazers and last Friday’s 118-113 Game 6 close-out victory over the Houston Rockets.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP leads all scorers this postseason with 34.2 points per game, adding 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 11 games.

Earlier this week, Warriors coach Steve Kerr cautioned that Durant was not close to returning.

“I think everyone needs to slow down a little bit on the Kevin stuff,” Kerr said Monday. “He hasn’t even stepped on the floor yet.”

Durant, who helped Golden State win NBA championships in each of the past two seasons, is scheduled to have his calf re-evaluated Thursday.

