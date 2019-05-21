Warriors installed as Finals favorite over TBD Bucks-Raptors winner

May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; The Golden State Warriors get together for a team photo after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State clinched a spot in a fifth consecutive NBA Finals and sportsbooks installed the Warriors as the favorites against an opponent to be determined from the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks and Raptors take the court Tuesday night in Toronto for Game 4 of their seven-game series with Milwaukee holding a 2-1 edge.

Bookmakers give the Finals edge to the Warriors, who are -180 against the Bucks according to Sports Book USA.

Golden State swept the Portland Trail Blazers with an overtime series capper Monday night, with Steph Curry delivering a triple-double in his fifth consecutive 30-point effort. The Warriors played the entire series without ailing forward Kevin Durant, who will have plenty of time to rest his injured calf.

A Game 7 in the Eastern Conference finals would be played May 27, giving Golden State seven full days off while that series plays out.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played May 30.

—Field Level Media