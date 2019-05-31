Warriors' Green says he is fine with Drake's antics

Draymond Green insists that Drake isn’t getting under his skin.

May 29, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) answers questions during a media conference for the NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors star had a brief verbal exchange with Drake after Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night as the Canadian rapper enjoyed the Toronto Raptors’ 118-109 victory.

Green said Friday that Drake deserves a little extra slack for his antics became of his fame.

“Drake talking on the sideline, I think so many people make a big deal out of it,” Green said at a media availability session. “It is what it is. He’s a fan. He talks and it gets more attention because he’s Drake. So many people are complaining about it, like, ‘You don’t let any other fan do that.’ Yeah, any other fan is just not Drake, so they probably shouldn’t be able to do that. That’s just kind of how the cookie crumbles.

“He’s worked his a— off to be who he is. I think we all know when you do that, you get more leash than others. I think there’s so much talk and the NBA needs to — no, they don’t. He worked to be who he is; you should get more leash. But I don’t mind it. It’s fun for me.

“So, yeah, it is what it is.”

At one point during Thursday’s game, Drake picked something out of Stephen Curry’s hair when the Golden State star guard approached Drake’s courtside seat.

Coincidentally, Drake was wearing a Raptors’ jersey of Dell Curry, Stephen’s father.

Earlier this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said the league had discussed Drake’s antics.

“The league office had conversations directly with Drake and his manager and I think we ended up in a good place,” Silver said.

Game 2 is Sunday night in Toronto.

—Field Level Media