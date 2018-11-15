Green: Warriors not going to 'crumble' over Durant dust-up

Oct 19, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

Addressing the confrontation with teammate Kevin Durant that earned him a one-game team suspension, Golden State forward Draymond Green said the Warriors are not “going to crumble off of an argument.”

A late-game exchange between the two All-Stars reportedly carried over into the locker room after Monday night’s 121-116 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

With Durant open under the basket and calling for the ball in the final seconds of regulation, Green lost control of his dribble and turned it over.

The Warriors suspended Green for one game and he sat out Tuesday night’s 110-103 victory against the Atlanta Hawks. The suspension cost him $120,480 and sparked speculation about deeper problems with the team, winners of three of the last four NBA championships.

Speaking to reporters before Thursday’s game in Houston, Green said his emotions “got the best of me” and that he and Durant are moving forward.

Green apologized to reporters for “ruining their stories” about the potential demise of the dynasty.

“Nobody in this organization ... not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else is going to beat us. If you’re one of the other 29 teams in this league, you’ve got to beat us. We’re not going to beat us,” he said. “You think you saw something before? Good luck with us now. We’re not going to crumble off of an argument. We’re going to move forward.”

