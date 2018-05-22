Report: Warriors' appeal of Green technical denied

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ desire for the NBA to rescind a technical foul assessed on Draymond Green in Game 3, the league will not change the ruling, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports.

May 20, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; The referees and teammates step in between Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza (1) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) after an altercation during the fourth quarter of game three of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The technical foul, committed during the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 126-85 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday, marked the third for Green during this postseason.

The incident occurred about midway through the final quarter in Game 3 as Green fouled Houston’s Trevor Ariza on a layup attempt. Ariza seemingly reacted to the hard contact on the play, and after a minor altercation, a double technical was called.

“I thought it was unfair, but we’ll take it up with the league,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He (Green) committed a hard foul, but he held Ariza up and didn’t allow him to get hurt. And then Ariza shoved him.

“It didn’t seem like a double-technical to me. So we’ll take it up with the league and we’ll see what happens.”

The technical was Green’s third of this year’s playoffs, which will cost him a $3,000 fine per league rules. Any player being called for a total of seven technical fouls during one postseason will be suspended for one game.

—Field Level Media