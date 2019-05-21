Calf injury to keep Iguodala out of Game 4

May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) makes his way into Moda Center to play Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will be without the services of veteran swingman Andre Iguodala on Monday night in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a sore left calf, coach Steve Kerr confirmed.

Iguodala, who is averaging 10.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Warriors in the playoffs, was injured during the third quarter of Game 3 at Portland.

Iguodala, 35, played just 18 minutes in Game 3 on Saturday, scoring two points and pulling down five rebounds.

The Warriors already are without Kevin Durant because of a strained right calf and DeMarcus Cousins due to a torn left quadriceps.

Golden State is looking for a sweep of the series Monday night at Portland and a berth in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals.

