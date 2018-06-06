Golden State Warriors' Iguodala a game-time decision for Game 3

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been upgraded to a game-time decision for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the host Cleveland Cavaliers, coach Steve Kerr told reporters.

May 20, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) shoots the basketball against Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half in game three of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 126-85. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Iguodala has missed the past six games with a bone bruise in his left knee.

Kerr expects to see Iguodala on the court for the first time since he was injured on May 20. Kerr said Iguodala will warm up before the game prior to the decision being made.

“I think there is a good chance he’ll play,” Kerr said at the midday shootaround. “I don’t know how many minutes yet he’d be able to play but he’s been feeling pretty good the last two days and made a lot of improvement from where he was. It’s all leaning in the right direction.”

Iguodala was injured in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets. He practiced each of the past two days to move closer to a return.

The 34-year-old Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds this postseason.

He was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP when the Warriors outlasted the Cavaliers in six games.

—Field Level Media