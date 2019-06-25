Iguodala: 'Bone bruise' in 2018 playoffs was a fractured leg

FILE PHOTO: Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala said he missed time during the 2018 playoffs with a fractured leg, despite the team claiming it was a bone bruise.

Iguodala made the comments Tuesday on The Breakfast Club radio show while discussing Kevin Durant’s injury situation in Golden State’s playoff run this year. Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals after he returned from a calf injury.

Iguodala’s comments about his 2018 injury could renew questions about Golden State’s medical staff and procedures.

“Our training staff is one of the best in the world. And I feel like they got (Durant) back. The tough thing is, when you’re an athlete and you’re hurt, everybody is looking at you sideways,” Iguodala said.

“Last year, it happened to me. I missed the last three games of the Houston series. It goes to Game 7. We barely get out of that series. And now they’re looking at me like, ‘When are you coming back?’ And I had a fractured leg. But it’s being put out there like, ‘You’ve got a bone bruise.’ ‘Nah, it’s fractured.’

“So, I’m fighting with the team. I’m fighting with people. I’m fighting with the media. And then my teammates ask me every day, ‘How you feeling? How you feeling?’”

In 2018, Iguodala missed the final four games of the Western Conference finals against Houston, as well as the first two game of the Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“So, with K, he’s getting it from everywhere, too. ... Not just from the team, but from family and people close to him,” Iguodala said. “What do they always say in sports? ‘Oh, he’s a tough guy. He plays through injuries.’ You’re validated as an athlete if you win a championship or how tough you were. If you sit out, it’s like, ‘Ah, he’s not tough.’”

