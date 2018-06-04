NBA: Golden State Warriors' Iguodala reportedly expects Finals return

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala completed an individual workout pain-free on Saturday and is close to being cleared to return for the NBA Finals, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday.

May 30, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) addresses the reporters during NBA Finals media day at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It is unclear whether Iguodala can join Golden State’s active roster in time for Game 3 at Cleveland on Wednesday.

According to Haynes, Iguodala sprinted full speed without pain, one of the prerequisites for head coach Steve Kerr to consider putting him on the court during the NBA Finals.

Officially, Iguodala’s status remains questionable, but Kerr is expected to provide an update Tuesday.

“I am to play in Game 3, but I’ve aimed to play in Game 2 and Game 3. We’ll just have to see,” Iguodala told ESPN on Sunday night.

Iguodala suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals and has missed six consecutive games.

Kerr said after Game 2 that the Warriors are “optimistic” Iguodala will play “at some point in this series. He has gotten better gradually, but there’s no way of knowing for sure at this point,” Kerr said Sunday.

—Field Level Media