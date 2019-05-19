Warriors' Iguodala (calf) questionable for Game 4

FILE PHOTO: Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors warms up before his NBA pre-season game against the Denver Nuggets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, U.S., September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Golden State forward Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 4 at Portland on Monday night due to tightness in his left calf.

The team said an MRI on Sunday came back clean, but the Warriors likely will be cautious with the 35-year-old veteran as they look to complete a sweep of the Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals.

Iguodala left in the third quarter of Saturday night’s 110-99 victory in Portland in Game 3. He played just 18 minutes and contributed two points, five rebounds and two assists.

“We didn’t want to risk anything and put him back in the game,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

Iguodala, who was the 2015 NBA Finals MVP for Golden State, is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 29.4 minutes in 15 games (nine starts) this postseason.

