Warriors' Iguodala upgraded to questionable for Game 4

Golden State Warriors swingman Andre Iguodala was upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Houston Rockets, the team announced.

May 20, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) shoots the basketball against Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half in game three of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 126-85. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Iguodala was initially listed as doubtful for the contest. The Warriors will make a decision shortly prior to game time.

Second-seeded Golden State holds a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference showdown against the top-seeded Rockets.

Iguodala suffered the injury to his left leg when he banged knees with Houston guard James Harden during Game 3 on Sunday. He underwent X-rays and an MRI exam on Monday and no structural damage was detected.

He is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the first three games of the series.

—Field Level Media