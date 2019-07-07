Warriors to retire Iguodala's number

Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said the franchise will retire Andre Iguodala’s No. 9 jersey.

“We thank Andre for all of his contributions and look forward to seeing his number in the rafters at Chase Center,” Lacob said in a statement Sunday.

In six seasons with the Warriors, the 35-year-old sixth man won three NBA championships and was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

Golden State agreed to trade Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies on June 30. Lacob made his statement as the trade was formally completed and announced on Sunday.

The 15-year NBA veteran averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 68 games (13 starts) for the Warriors last season.

Earlier this month, Lacob announced that the team would also retire All-Star forward Kevin Durant’s No. 35. A two-time Finals MVP with the Warriors, Durant recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

—Field Level Media