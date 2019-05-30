Warriors say Cousins ready for Game 1

May 20, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins (0) makes his way into Moda Center to watch his team play Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will have a reinforcement for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night with big man DeMarcus Cousins available to play.

Head coach Steve Kerr announced at morning shootaround that Cousins can play for the first time since April 15, when he tore his left quadriceps muscle during Game 2 of the opening round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins saw limited action in the regular season after returning from a 2018 ruptured left Achilles tendon. He played in just 30 games with the Warriors, scoring 16.3 points per game with 8.2 rebounds.

The six-time All-Star is not expected to start in Thursday’s Game 1 at Toronto against the Raptors and will be on reduced minutes, and Kerr was asked if he has a detailed plan on how his center will be used.

“I do, but I’m not going to tell you,” Kerr said Thursday.

The two-time defending champion Warriors, who have reached the NBA Finals in five consecutive seasons, are still without forward Kevin Durant, who has a calf strain.

—Field Level Media