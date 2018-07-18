Warriors officially sign Kerr to extension

The Golden State Warriors have signed head coach Steve Kerr to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Jun 12, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr waves during the championship parade in downtown Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

An ESPN report at the end of June said the sides were finalizing an extension to make Kerr one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.

“We’re excited to have Steve under contract and poised to lead our team for the next several years,” said president of basketball operations/general manager Bob Myers. “Under his guidance, we’ve been fortunate enough to win three NBA titles in four years and his ability to thrive in all facets of his job is certainly a primary reason for our success. He’s a terrific coach, but more importantly an incredible human being.”

Kerr, 52, just finished the fourth year of a five-year, $25 million contract he signed when he joined the Warriors in 2014.

The team has gone 265-63 in his four seasons at the helm, making four trips to the NBA Finals and winning three titles.

Kerr has battled health issues that have forced him to miss games over the past few seasons, including the first 43 of the 2015-16 season when he was dealing with a serious back injury. But he and the Warriors’ front office said previously they expected a new deal to get done quickly.

Salaries of NBA head coaches are not generally made public, but Doc Rivers’ previous contract reportedly averaged eight figures annually, before he signed an extension with the Los Angeles Clippers in May.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is believed to make around $11 million annually.

