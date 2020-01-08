Warriors' Kerr fined $25000 for verbally abusing referee

FILE PHOTO: Jan 6, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr argues a call with referee James Williams (60) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA fined Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr $25,000 for verbally abusing an official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner on Monday night.

The incident occurred during a 111-98 road loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors’ fifth straight defeat in what has been a dismal, injury-marred 9-29 campaign.

With 1:14 left in the second quarter, Kerr was assessed two technical fouls by referee Jason Goldenberg and ejected after arguing that a basket by Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox shouldn’t have counted because of a prior foul on the play.

It was the third ejection of Kerr’s six-year coaching career.

The fine was announced Wednesday by NBA vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

—Field Level Media