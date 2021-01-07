Clippers get by Warriors on road

Patrick Beverley and Nicolas Batum combined for three consecutive 3-pointers in a late flurry Wednesday night that propelled the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a 108-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.

Jan 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after suffering an injury against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Pacific Division rivals will meet in a rematch Friday night, also on the Warriors’ home floor.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scored 21 points apiece for the Clippers, who were playing the second night of a back-to-back after a 116-113 home loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall paced Golden State with 19 points apiece.

After a flagrant foul on Draymond Green created a four-point possession for the Clippers in a tied game, Beverley hit one 3-pointer and Batum nailed a pair, opening a 106-97 advantage with just 2:58 to go.

Beverley had been 0-for-3 on 3-pointers before his big hoop, while Batum had missed three of his first four.

Beverley also served as the primary defender on Stephen Curry, who had scored 62 and 30 points in his previous two games. But he was held to a season-low 13 in this one, shooting just 5-for-17 overall and 1-for-6 on 3-pointers before limping off the floor at the end of the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr indicated afterward that it wasn’t serious.

Batum finished with 13 points, while Serge Ibaka and Marcus Morris Sr. added 12 apiece for the Clippers, who beat Golden State for the fourth straight time.

Morris was playing for the first time this season after experiencing knee pain in training camp. He played 18 minutes.

George, who had sat out Tuesday’s loss with an ankle injury, managed to put in 39 minutes. He completed a double-double with 12 rebounds, two fewer than teammate Ibaka’s game-high total.

James Wiseman was a fourth Warrior scoring in double figures with 10.

Golden State lost despite outshooting Los Angeles 45.3 percent to 44.4. The Clippers outscored the Warriors 25-15 at the free throw line, making all 25 of their attempts.

The Clippers held the upper hand for most of the first three quarters before the Warriors rallied into the lead early in the fourth.

Wiggins’ 3-pointer in the second minute of the period put Golden State up 84-83. When Paschall became the fourth Warrior to contribute a hoop to a 12-0 run, all of a sudden the home team was up 89-83 with 8:56 to go.

But Los Angeles responded quickly to get even at 91-all at the 6:40 mark on a Leonard hoop, setting the stage for the Clippers to finish strongest.

--Field Level Media