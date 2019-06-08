Warriors' Looney expected to play in Game 4

May 30, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State reserve forward Kevon Looney is available to play in Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., according to coach Steve Kerr.

Looney was injured in Game 2 with what the team termed a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture on his right side. He was expected to miss the rest of the series but apparently has made a swift recovery.

“We’re going to try to give him a go,” Kerr told reporters on Friday.

Looney is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 postseason games. He averaged 6.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 80 regular-season games.

Toronto leads the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

—Field Level Media