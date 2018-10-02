FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 4:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Report: McCaw declines Warriors' $4 million offer

1 Min Read

Patrick McCaw did not sign a qualifying offer and rejected a two-year, $4 million contract from the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

Jan 30, 2018; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Patrick McCaw (0) dribbles the ball as Utah Jazz forward Derrick Favors (15) defends during the first half at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

McCaw, 22, is in roster limbo as the Warriors are reportedly weighing how to move forward with the restricted free agent.

McCaw allowed a $1.71 million qualifying offer to expire on Monday. Unless the Warriors decide to renounce his rights, he remains a restricted free agent and would again carry the same status next offseason.

The $1.71 million, one-year deal would represent a $400,000 raise.

McCaw missed eight weeks last season after being shoved while airborne and landing on his back.

—Field Level Media

