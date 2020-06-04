Warriors' Curry, Thompson participate in Oakland protest

FILE PHOTO: Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were among a number of Golden State Warriors players who participated Wednesday in a Walking in Unity march in the area of Oakland’s Lake Merritt.

The march was organized by the Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson and took place in and around the same locations that previously held the Warriors’ NBA championship rallies and parades. Warriors players Kevon Looney and Damion Lee also participated.

“We’re all here for the same purpose, not just for black people,” Toscano-Anderson said at the outset of the protest in a video on the team’s Twitter account. “Right now it’s about black people, but for humanity. There’s people all over the world being oppressed. And we’re just trying to take a step in the right direction and start something — me and my boys, my brothers. Thank you guys for being here.”

In a separate video, somebody could be heard shouting, “Say his name.” Curry responds “George Floyd,” along with other protesters. Floyd, who is black, was killed May 25 when former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Chauvin, who was taken into custody last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, was also charged with second-degree murder Wednesday. Three other former Minneapolis police officers were charged Wednesday with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All were in custody as of early Wednesday evening, according to multiple reports.

—Field Level Media