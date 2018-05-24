Warriors' Thompson, Iguodala questionable for Game 5

The Golden State Warriors have listed two starters — guard Klay Thompson and forward Andre Iguodala — as questionable for Game 5 of their Western Conference finals series against the Houston Rockets on Thursday.

May 22, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (4) sets a screen against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) for Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the fourth quarter in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The best-of-seven series returns to Houston tied two games apiece.

Thompson strained his left knee in Game 4 on Tuesday when he tumbled to the floor on a drive to the basket in the second quarter. He left the game briefly and ended up scoring 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 39 minutes, well below his 19.4 points per game average this postseason.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thompson “is moving around really well. I think Klay is going to be fine.”

May 20, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) shoots the basketball against Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half in game three of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 126-85. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kerr said Iguodala, who sat out Tuesday’s game with a sore left knee after banging knees with the Rockets’ James Harden in the Warriors’ blowout win in Game 3 on Sunday, is feeling better and making progress.

Iguodala is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in the postseason.

—Field Level Media