Kerr: Thompson likely to return for Game 4

Jun 5, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) watches from the sidelines during a time out during the third quarter in game three of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State guard Klay Thompson sat out Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, but he likely will return for Game 4, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami late Wednesday in Oakland, Calif.

Thompson, who has a left hamstring injury, was listed on the team’s active roster an hour before game time. He lobbied to play, but the training staff and coaches kept him out, with Shaun Livingston drawing the start in Thompson’s place.

The Raptors posted a 123-109 win to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is scheduled for Friday in Oakland.

Kawakami said Kerr told him he wasn’t sure about the status of injured Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who hasn’t played since May 8 due to a right calf strain.

Thompson missed a playoff game for the first time in his postseason career after having made a franchise-record 120 straight. LeBron James, with 239, is the only player with a longer streak of postseason appearances.

Kerr said pregame in an interview with NBA TV’s Allie LaForce that Thompson was “dying to play,” but the team did not want to take a major risk.

Thompson was injured when he landed awkwardly after attempting a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday in Toronto. He finished the game in the locker room while the Warriors were wrapping up their 109-104 win that evened the best-of-seven at 1-1.

The Warriors remain without big man Kevon Looney, who is sidelined for the remainder of the series due to a rib cartilage injury.

—Field Level Media