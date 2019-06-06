Warriors' Thompson 'dying to play,' still game-time decision

FILE PHOTO: Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State guard Klay Thompson’s status for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night will remain up in the air until just before tipoff, Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game.

Thompson was listed on the team’s active roster for the game, but that didn’t mean he was assured of playing.

Thompson, who is officially questionable due to a left hamstring injury, has been lobbying to play, but ESPN reported earlier in the day the team would rather rest the All-Star shooting guard to avoid a setback that could keep him out of the rest of the series.

Kerr said the medical staff would evaluate Thompson shortly before game time and make the final decision. He added in an interview with NBA TV’s Allie LaForce that Thompson is “dying to play,” but the team does not want to take a major risk.

“If there’s any pain, any discomfort or any risk, he’ll sit out,” Kerr said.

Thompson sustained the injury Sunday during Golden State’s Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors that tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

The Warriors remain without forward Kevin Durant (calf) and big man Kevon Looney (rib cartilage), who is sidelined for the remainder of the series. Kerr said center DeMarcus Cousins (quad) responded well after his return in Game 2 and could play at least as many as the 28 minutes he played on Sunday.

—Field Level Media