Warriors' Thompson expected to play Game 5

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is expected to be on the floor when the team hosts the Houston Rockets in Thursday night’s Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

May 22, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (left) loses control of the ball against Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) and guard Eric Gordon (10) during the third quarter in game four of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson injured his left knee during Tuesday’s Game 4. Swingman Andre Iguodala, who missed Game 4 with a leg injury, is rated as a game-time decision.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was optimistic about Thompson

“I believe Klay will play,” Kerr told reporters at the midday shootaround. “We’re still listing him as questionable. We’ve got to see how he feels in pregame.”

Kerr isn’t so positive when it comes to Iguodala’s possible return.

“Incremental progress and we’ll see a game-time decision,” Kerr said of Iguodala. “He needs more treatment. He will probably warm up tonight and we’ll see what happens.”

Thompson is averaging just 10.3 points over the past three games and missed a key tying attempt late in the Game 4 loss. He scored 28 points in Game 1.

Iguodala is averaging 8.7 points in the series.

The series is tied at two games apiece.

—Field Level Media