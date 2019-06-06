Warriors' Thompson (hamstring) won't play in Game 3

FILE PHOTO: Jun 2, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first quarter in game two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was declared out for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors about 20 minutes before game time Wednesday night.

Thompson, who was officially questionable due to a left hamstring injury, was listed on the team’s active roster an hour before game time but was not guaranteed to suit up. He lobbied to play, but the training staff and coaches kept him out, with Shaun Livingston drawing the start in Thompson’s place.

The absence was Thompson’s first in his postseason career after having made a franchise-record 120 straight playoff appearances. LeBron James, with 239, is the only player with a longer streak.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier pregame in an interview with NBA TV’s Allie LaForce that Thompson was “dying to play,” but the team did not want to take a major risk.

“If there’s any pain, any discomfort or any risk, he’ll sit out,” Kerr said.

Thompson was injured when he landed awkwardly after attempting a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Sunday in Toronto. He finished the game in the locker room while the Warriors were wrapping up their 109-104 win that evened the best-of-seven at 1-1.

The Warriors remain without forward Kevin Durant (calf) and big man Kevon Looney (rib cartilage), who is sidelined for the remainder of the series. Kerr said center DeMarcus Cousins (quad) responded well after his return in Game 2 and could play at least as many as the 28 minutes he played on Sunday.

—By Dave Del Grande, Field Level Media