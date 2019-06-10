Warriors' Durant to play in Game 5

(Reuters) - Golden State forward Kevin Durant will play for the Warriors as they face elimination Monday night in the NBA Finals, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources.

FILE PHOTO: Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors warms up before his NBA pre-season game against the Denver Nuggets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, U.S., September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo

Earlier in the day, coach Steve Kerr said a decision had not yet been made about Durant’s availability for Game 5.

“He went through full shootaround and he went back to get treatment,” Kerr told reporters. “So, we’ll list him as a game-time decision, but it looked good and we’ll see where it all goes.”

The Toronto Raptors have a 3-1 lead and can close out the championship series at home on Monday night.

Durant has not played since injuring his right calf on May 8 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He has missed the past nine games but was cleared to return to practice Sunday.

Kerr said there would be no minutes restriction on Durant if he did play.

“You worry about the conditioning,” Kerr said. “The skill, obviously, is undeniable. He’s a guy who can get a shot off anytime he wants. ... He’s Kevin Durant. If we have him out there, he’ll be a threat. We know that.”

Durant averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in the regular season. During the postseason, he is producing 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

“The most difficult thing is just not being able to be out there with your teammates at the biggest time of the year,” Kerr said. “From that perspective, I have just felt bad for him. We all have. If you have a chance to play, go play and see what happens.”

—Field Level Media