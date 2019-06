Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) handles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) and forward Draymond Green (23) during the second quarter in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for the second time after his team’s championship win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Leonard, who also won the award in 2014 while playing for the San Antonio Spurs, joins basketball greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James as the only players in NBA history to win Finals MVP with two different franchises.