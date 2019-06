Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday that set off a country-wide celebration.

The victory gave the Raptors a 4-2 series win and denied the Warriors a fourth NBA championship in five years.

