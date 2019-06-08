Raptors rally to take 3-1 stranglehold on NBA Finals

Jun 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) go for a rebound during the third quarter in game four of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OAKLAND, California (Reuters) - The Toronto Raptors produced a strong second half to defeat the Golden State Warriors 105-92 in Oakland on Friday to take a 3-1 lead in the Finals and move one win away from the franchise’s first NBA championship.

The Warriors jumped out to a 23-17 advantage in the first quarter behind some stout defense but the Raptors were able to cut the lead to four going into halftime.

The tide turned in the third quarter when the visitors outscored the two-time defending champions 37-21 behind five-for-seven shooting and five free throws from Kawhi Leonard, who finished the game with 36 points.

The only team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the Finals was the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, who beat the Warriors in 2016.

Game Five is on Monday in Toronto.