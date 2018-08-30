Warriors' West retires after 15 seasons

Golden State Warriors forward David West announced his retirement on Thursday, one day after celebrating his 38th birthday.

FILE PHOTO: David West of the Golden State Warriors warms up before his NBA pre-season game against the Denver Nuggets at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, U.S., September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

The two-time All-Star posted a message on Twitter:

“We are but a collection of our experiences I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream of playing in the NBA. After 15 seasons I have decided to retire from the game of basketball. I am humbled and thankful for the support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, organizations and fans throughout this experience. To anyone who has ever cheered me on, been in my corner, prayed or simply said a nice word on my behalf, I am grateful. Belief in yourself is non-negotiable.”

The 18th overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, West averaged 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 1,034 games over 15 NBA seasons, playing for the Warriors, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Hornets.

“David was a consummate professional throughout his entire career and was a huge presence in our locker room the last two years,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said in a statement. “The respect that he commanded was palpable every single day he walked in the door and the leadership that he provided to our team was critical to our success. He had the unique ability to connect with both the veteran and young players and the mentoring he provided our younger group was invaluable.

“The consistency that he displayed at a high level on the court for 15 years was amazing and a testament to his hard work and dedication. He is a true champion in every sense of the word.”

FILE PHOTO: Apr 30, 2016; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward David West (30) shoots the ball over Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter (11) in game one of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

The former Xavier star began his career with the Hornets and spent his first eight seasons with the franchise, earning both his all-star berths and twice averaging more than 20 points per game.

West signed with the Pacers in 2011, helping Indiana reach the Eastern Conference finals in 2013-14. West then declined a $12.6 million player option with Indiana, choosing to sign on with the Spurs on a veteran minimum contract in 2015.

San Antonio lost in the second round of the playoffs that season, so West took his pursuit of an NBA title to Golden State, joining Kevin Durant as free agent additions made by the Warriors in 2016.

General manager Bob Myers was impressed with what he witnessed during West’s stint with the Warriors.

“There should be a picture in the dictionary of David under ‘pro’s pro,’” Myers said in a statement. “He’s one of the most decent people I’ve ever met. His depth of character is unmatched. We are all better for having spent the last two years with him. There is no doubt the best is ahead of him.”

West retires coming off back-to-back championships. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in a reserve role over the past two seasons.

—Field Level Media