(Reuters) - Stephen Curry suffered a right ankle injury in the closing stages of Golden State’s win over New Orleans on Monday and left the arena on crutches, but later X-rays cleared him of any damage. Curry hurt the ankle when he lunged for a steal and turned the ankle awkwardly with just over a minute remaining in the game.

Dec 4, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives past New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik (3) during the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Curry finished with 31 points and 11 assists as the Warriors (19-6) rallied to a 125-115 victory.