Curry out for three months after surgery

FILE PHOTO: October 30, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after an injury against the Phoenix Suns during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry will be out for at least three months after undergoing successful surgery in Los Angeles on Friday for a broken left hand, the NBA team said.

The two-time NBA most valuable player is expected to make a full recovery from the break which occurred when he was driving to the basket in Wednesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors, league champions in 2015, 2017 and 2018, have struggled this season, winning only once in four games.