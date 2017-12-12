Highlights of Monday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Basketball Association games on Monday:

Rockets 130, Pelicans 123

Chris Paul and James Harden came alive late, and the Houston Rockets erased a 13-point, third-quarter deficit and extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 130-123 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Harden scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and matched his career high of 17 assists. Paul scored 16 points over the final 13-plus minutes while adding nine rebounds and six assists. The Rockets remained undefeated with Paul in the lineup at 11-0.

Houston also got a career-high 28 points from Clint Capela and 27 points from Eric Gordon.

Jrue Holiday poured in a season-high 37 points for the Pelicans, and E‘Twaun Moore scored a career-high 36 points. DeMarcus Cousins posted 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and Rajon Rondo had a triple-double (13 points, 12 boards, 12 assists).

Bulls 108, Celtics 85

Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points in his first start of the season, and Bobby Portis scored 23 as Chicago won its third consecutive game.

David Nwaba finished with 13 points for the Bulls, who have not lost since snapping a 10-game losing streak on Friday with an overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets. Kris Dunn added 12 points for Chicago.

The Celtics played without Kyrie Irving, who sat out due to a left quadriceps contusion. Al Horford scored 15 points, and Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier each contributed 13 points for Boston.

Warriors 111, Trail Blazers 104

Despite missing Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) and Draymond Green (sore right shoulder), Golden State earned its seventh consecutive win.

Kevin Durant scored 28 points, Klay Thompson had 24 points, and four other Warriors, including replacement starters Omri Casspi and Jordan Bell, also scored in double figures.

Oakland native Damian Lillard poured in 39 points for the Trail Blazers, who were short-handed as well without Jusuf Nurkic (sprained right ankle) and Mo Harkless (bruised left quad). Portland dropped its fifth game in a row.

Clippers 96, Raptors 91

Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 17 points as Los Angeles held on for a victory over Toronto.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Raptors saw their six-game winning streak end.

In his first game back after missing 22 contests with a strained left foot, guard Milos Teodosic made a key 3-pointer with 40.5 seconds remaining, giving the Clippers a late 91-87 lead. Teodosic was just 2 of 9 from 3-point range for the game but finished with 12 points.

Hornets 116, Thunder 103

Dwight Howard scored 23 points and Kemba Walker added 19 as Charlotte used a big third quarter to beat Oklahoma City.

Charlotte snapped a three-game losing streak by earning just its second win in nine games. The Thunder failed at yet another attempt to crawl back to .500. Oklahoma City has lost three games with a chance to even its record since Nov. 15, when it was 7-7.

Russell Westbrook scored 30 points for the Thunder. Paul George added 20 in his first game back after missing two consecutive games with a calf injury. Steven Adams had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Heat 107, Grizzlies 82

Goran Dragic scored 19 points as Miami defeated Memphis.

The Grizzlies have lost four straight and 15 of their past 16 games, and their home record fell to 5-11. The Heat shot 56.1 percent from the floor and went 14 of 27 from 3-point range, 51.9 percent.

Miami got 17 points from guard Josh Richardson and 14 points each off the bench from center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Johnson. Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 19 points.