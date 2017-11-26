Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday’s National Basketball Association games:

Trail Blazers 108, Wizards 105

Damian Lillard scored 29 points and CJ McCollum had seven of his 26 over the final 90 seconds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Washington Wizards for a 108-105 win on Saturday.

Playing without the injured John Wall, Washington seemingly pulled away with a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter for a 92-75 lead, but McCollum’s personal 7-0 run put Portland up 106-105 with 21 seconds remaining. Pat Connaughton hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for the Wizards, but missed all four of his shot attempts in the closing stretch including a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The collapse was Washington’s second in as many games. They fell 129-124 in overtime at Charlotte on Wednesday after leading by nine points with 3:32 left.

Warriors 110, Pelicans 95

Stephen Curry rebounded from an 0-for-10 start to score 14 of his team-high 27 points in the third quarter, rallying Golden State to a victory over New Orleans.

Playing less than 24 hours after recording one of the most lopsided wins in franchise history, a 49-pointer against the Chicago Bulls, the Warriors found themselves down double digits in the first quarter and tied 53-53 at halftime before pulling away for their second straight win.

With injured Kevin Durant (ankle) watching for the second consecutive night, Curry bombed in a pair of jumpers and added a layup to help the Warriors build a 67-63 lead in the fifth minute of the third quarter. Golden State never trailed again.

Jazz 121, Bucks 108

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points to lead Utah to a victory over Milwaukee.

Mitchell had plenty of help as five other players scored in double figures, including 21 points from Rodney Hood off the bench as the Jazz won their second straight game.

Derrick Favors added 16 points and six rebounds, and Joe Ingles added 15 points and nine assists while connecting on 5 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.

It was enough to overcome a strong shooting night from the Bucks, who connected on 53.2 percent from the field.

Mavericks 97, Thunder 81

After tallying just 39 points in the second half of Friday’s loss to Detroit, Oklahoma City showed little on offense and became easy prey for the resurgent Dallas.

Dallas rode a strong defensive effort that limited Oklahoma City to 31 points in the second and third quarters combined, and 36.7 percent shooting from the field for the game. The Mavericks, led by Dirk Nowitzki’s 19 points, including 4 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc, have won three of four and earned consecutive wins for the first time this season.

The Thunder dropped to 8-11, losing two straight since the blowout win against Golden State Warriors.

Celtics 108, Pacers 98

Kyrie Irving scored 25 points to go with six assists and four rebounds as Boston defeated Indiana, snapping the Pacers’ five-game win streak.

Al Horford had 21 points -- including 12 in the third quarter -- in addition to six assists and five rebounds, and made 3 of 4 attempts from 3-point range.

Boston shot over 50 percent from the field for the first time all season, overcoming a poor first half to shoot 56.3 percent on the evening.

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 19 points and six rebounds, but was limited defensively for much of the second half due to foul trouble.

Raptors 112, Hawks 78

Three reserves sparked Toronto to a big second quarter and helped the Raptors break a two-game losing streak with a victory over Atlanta at Philips Arena.

The trio of Norman Powell, Jakob Poeltl and Pascal Siakam combined for 44 points -- 28 in the second quarter when Toronto outscored Atlanta 39-14 to take a commanding lead it never relinquished.

The Raptors got 17 points from Powell, 14 from Poeltl and 13 from Siakam.

Powell, who missed four games earlier this month because of a right hip pointer, fell two points short of matching his season high. Poeltl equaled his career best.

Spurs 106, Hornets 86

Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 17 points each, and San Antonio turned to defense to beat cold-shooting Charlotte.

The Spurs led by 11 points at halftime and pushed the lead up to as many as 20 several times in the fourth quarter, completing a two-game season’s sweep of the Hornets.

The Spurs also got 15 points from Rudy Gay, 14 from Kyle Anderson, 11 from Manu Ginobili and 10 from Patty Mills.

76ers 130, Magic 111

J.J. Redick hit eight 3-pointers and scored 29 points as Philadelphia beat Orlando.

Redick hit six 3-pointers in the first half and the Sixers never trailed after the first quarter en route to their fifth win in six games and third in a row.

Philadelphia shot 50.5 percent from the field and won without starting point guard Ben Simmons, who was sidelined with a swollen elbow.

Sixers center Joel Embiid collected his ninth double-double of the season with 18 points (14 of which came before halftime) and 14 rebounds. T.J. McConnell, starting for Simmons, also had a double-double with 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 13 of the Sixers’ 34 assists. Dario Saric added 21 points.

Rockets 117, Knicks 102

James Harden scored a game-high 37 points and Houston erased an early 22-point deficit in their win over the New York.

Harden tallied 14 points in the third period, taking the baton from Trevor Ariza to steer the Rockets to a 24-point advantage in the quarter. Ariza, held scoreless in the first half, had 13 points by the 6:37 mark of the third, with his first 3-pointer giving Houston a 66-63 lead.

When Ariza closed his individual spurt with a corner 3, the Rockets led 77-67. Houston stretched its advantage to 23 points early in the fourth to completed a 45-point turnaround.

Michael Beasley paced the Knicks with a season-high 30 points while Kyle O‘Quinn added a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds. Beasley and O‘Quinn were subbing on the frontline for injured starters Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter, both out with back woes.

Clippers 97, Kings 95

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 33 points, the last two on a jumper from the wing off the dribble with 3.2 second remaining to lift Los Angeles to a victory over Sacramento at Golden 1 Center.

Griffin took control of the ball at the top of the arc with Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein, drove the left side and pulled up at the wing for a high-arching shot.

Buddy Hield scored a season-best 27 points to lead Sacramento, including eight during a 10-0 run that forged a 95-95 tie with 14.8 seconds remaining. But his running left-hander from just inside the arc didn’t draw iron as time expired.