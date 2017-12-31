Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Saturday’s National Basketball Association games:

Warriors 141, Grizzlies 128

Stephen Curry returned from an 11-game absence due to an ankle injury and set an NBA season-high by hitting 10 three-pointers as the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 141-128 on Saturday.

In his first game since Dec. 4, Curry scored 38 points on 13-of-17 shooting. He made 10-of-13 as Golden State (29-8) shot 54.5 percent (18-of-33) from behind the arc and 58.8 percent overall.

Klay Thompson added 21 and hit five three-pointers while Kevin Durant contributed 20 for the defending champions.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies (11-25) with 27 points while Tyreke Evans added 22 as Memphis shot 52.1 percent and 71.4 percent (15-of-21) from three-point range.

Jazz 104, Cavaliers 101

Rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Utah held off Cleveland.

Derrick Favors added 19 while Ricky Rubio totaled 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Utah (16-21) beat Cleveland for the fourth straight time.

LeBron James turned 33 and played for the seventh time on his birthday. James finished 29 points, eight rebounds and six assists but Cleveland (24-12) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Jeff Green added 22 while Kevin Love finished with 20 and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Knicks 105, Pelicans 103

Jarrett Jack made two free throws with 9.1 seconds left and Kristaps Porzingis scored seven of his team-high 30 points in a critical late-game stretch to lift New York to a victory over New Orleans.

The Knicks, who won for just the third time on the road this season, erased an eight-point deficit in the final three minutes.

The Pelicans led 99-91, but Porzingis scored seven consecutive points to get the Knicks (18-18) back in the game. Anthony Davis’ three-pointer at the buzzer was no good for New Orleans (18-18).

New Orleans was led by Davis, who scored 31 points, and by DeMarcus Cousins, who had 29 points and 19 rebounds.

Pistons 93, Spurs 79

Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 22 points and Detroit beat San Antonio.

Bullock, who is averaging 13.6 points in his last eight games, shot 9-of-14 from the field and scored more than 20 points for the first time in his career.

Rookie Luke Kennard added a career high 20 points while Andre Drummond posted a double-double of 14 points and 21 rebounds for Detroit (20-15)

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs (25-12) with 18 points but 4-of-11 from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 and 11 rebounds as San Antonio set a season low in points.

Heat 117, Magic 111

Tyler Johnson scored 22 of his season-high 31 points as Miami rallied to beat Orlando.

Johnson shot 10-of-11 in the third quarter as Miami (19-17) overcame an 18-point deficit. Goran Dragic added nine of his 25 points in the final 3 1/2 minutes.

Aaron Gordon led all scorers with 39 points but Orlando (12-25) dropped to 4-21 in its last 25 games.

Hawks 104, Trail Blazers 89

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points as Atlanta beat Portland.

Reserve Marco Belinelli scored 14 points as Atlanta (10-26) won for the third time in fourth wins. The Hawks also posted their third straight home win.

Portland star Damian Lillard sat out with a right hamstring injury. Shabazz Napier (18-17) led Portland with 21 points.

76ers 107, Nuggets 102

Jerryd Bayless scored eight of his 14 points in the first 1:06 of the fourth quarter to start a decisive run and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Denver Nuggets 107-102.

Dario Saric had 20 points and nine rebounds, J.J. Redick scored 18 points and Robert Covington had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 31 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists and Gary Harris added 17 points for Denver (19-17).

Trey Lyles added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets.