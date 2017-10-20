Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Thursday:

Oct 19, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) drives to the basket in front of New York Knicks guard Ron Baker (31) during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Thunder 105, Knicks 84

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s new-look roster got off to a big start Thursday night.

New additions Carmelo Anthony and Paul George teamed up with Russell Westbrook to score a combined 71 points as the Thunder beat the New York Knicks 105-84 in the season opener for both teams.

Westbrook turned in a triple-double with 21 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. George finished with 28 points while Anthony added 22.

Clippers 108, Lakers 92

Oct 19, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; LA Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) dives for the loose ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers continued their recent domination of the Los Angeles Lakers with a victory in the season opener for both teams. The Clippers have won 19 of the past 21 meetings with the Lakers since the start of the 2012-13 season.

Blake Griffin had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan finished with 14 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Clippers.

Oct 19, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) grabs a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Air Canada Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Lonzo Ball made his NBA debut for the Lakers, and the No. 2 overall pick in the NBA Draft finished with three points, nine rebounds, four assists and two turnovers while shooting 1 of 6 from the floor.

Raptors 117, Bulls 101

Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, C.J. Miles added 22 points off the bench, and Toronto defeated Chicago in the opening game of the season for each team.

Norman Powell added 15 points for the Raptors, while Kyle Lowry scored 12 points and had nine assists. Delon Wright added 13 points with DeMar DeRozan contributing 11.

Robin Lopez scored 18 points and nabbed eight rebounds for the Bulls. Rookie Lauri Markkanen had 17 points and eight rebounds, Justin Holiday added 15 points, and Denzel Valentine scored 12.