Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Basketball Association games:

Basketball - NBA Global Games - Brooklyn Nets v Oklahoma City Thunder - Arena Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2017. Timofei Mozgov , Spencer Dinwiddie of Brooklyn Nets and Camelo Anthony of Oklahoma City Thunder in action. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Nets 100, Thunder 95

Caris LeVert recorded his first career double-double with 21 points and 10 assists as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 16-point deficit and beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 100-95 on Thursday at Ciudad de Mexico Arena.

On the first anniversary of his NBA debut, LeVert saw extensive time at point guard because of Spencer Dinwiddie’s foul trouble. In 30 minutes, Levert shot 6-of-10 and also played effective defense on Russell Westbrook down the stretch.

Westbrook finished with 31 points but shot 10-of-27 from the field. He scored only five points in the fourth quarter and was also forced into a turnover by LeVert with 2:11 remaining.

Oklahoma City missed three consecutive shots in a span of seven seconds, and LeVert iced Brooklyn’s fourth win in six games by hitting four foul shots in the final 18 seconds.

Lakers 107, 76ers 104

Brandon Ingram hit a three-pointer with eight-tenths of a second left to lift Los Angeles over Philadelphia.

Ingram led the Lakers with 21 points. Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson added 16 apiece off the bench for Los Angeles, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

Dec 7, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles the ball past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid had 33 points to lead the 76ers, who dropped their second straight and their third in four games.

Wizards 109, Suns 99

Bradley Beal continued his offensive surge with 34 points, and Washington won back-to-back games for the first time in almost a month with a victory over Phoenix.

Dec 7, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Beal, who had a career-high 51 points in a win at Portland on Tuesday and 40 against the Suns earlier this year, is carrying the offensive load with John Wall (knee) out for a seventh straight game.

Forward Markieff Morris added 21 points and the Wizards won back-to-back games for the first time since winning four straight from Nov. 9-15. The Suns got 23 points from TJ Warren in their first game without leading scorer Devin Booker (adductor strain).

Rockets 112, Jazz 101

James Harden scored 29 points and Ryan Anderson added 23 to lead Houston past Utah.

Chris Paul added 18 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds for the Rockets. Houston earned its eighth straight victory and won for the 14th time in 15 games.

The Rockets made 18 three-pointers, giving them a total of 41 in two games against the Jazz this season.

Donovan Mitchell had 26 points, Alec Burks added 17 points and Thabo Sefolosha chipped in 14 to lead the Jazz. Utah dropped its second straight game.