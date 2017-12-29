Highlights of Thursday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Thursday:

Celtics 99, Rockets 98

The Boston Celtics pulled off the biggest comeback of the NBA season on Thursday.

Down by 26 points early in the third quarter, Boston never led until Al Horford scored with 3.7 seconds left, escaping with a wild 99-98 victory that sent the Houston Rockets to their fourth straight loss.

Two straight offensive fouls in the backcourt resulting from James Harden knocking down Marcus Smart as Houston tried to inbound the ball with no timeouts left turned the game in the closing seconds.

Kyrie Irving paced the Celtics with 26 points. Harden led all scorers with 34 points but was only 7-of-27 from the floor.

Spurs 119, Knicks 107

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a game-high 25 points, and Pau Gasol added 17 points and 11 rebounds to rack up his fourth straight double-double as San Antonio rolled past New York.

All five starters scored in double figures for the Spurs, who won their straight game. Kyle Anderson, who started in place of Kawhi Leonard, scored 16 points, and Danny Green and Tony Parker hit for 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 23 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Kristaps Porzingis, who fouled out with 2:30 left, and Courtney Lee had 18 points apiece.

Magic 102, Pistons 89

Point guard Elfrid Payton had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in leading Orlando to a victory over Detroit that snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Dec 28, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) catches a pass in front of New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons lost for only the second time in the past seven games.

Evan Fournier scored 17 points for the Magic. Bismack Biyombo, in his second start of the season, had a season-high 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 14 points.

Tobias Harris led Detroit with 21 points. Andre Drummond had 17 points and a game-high 18 rebounds. Ish Smith, in his first start of the season, scored 18 points.

Trail Blazers 114, 76ers 110

Slideshow (2 Images)

CJ McCollum scored 34 points and Portland rallied from an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Philadelphia at Moda Center.

Shabazz Napier added a season-high 23 points and Jusuf Nurkic collected 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who snapped a six-game home skid.

Joel Embiid had 29 points and nine rebounds and Dario Saric chipped in 25 points and nine boards for the 76ers, who lost for the sixth time in seven outings.

Bucks 102, Timberwolves 96

Eric Bledsoe hit a three-pointer with 2:25 left to give Milwaukee its first lead of the night in a victory over Minnesota at the Bradley Center.

Bledsoe scored 26 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks, who overcame a 20-point deficit in the second half.

The Timberwolves were hitting at a 57.7 percent clip through three quarters but went 2 of 10 from beyond the arc and 4-of-19 overall in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 22 points. Andrew Wiggins and Jimmy Butler had 21 and 20, respectively, as Minnesota’s five-game win streak ended.