Highlights of Tuesday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Tuesday:

Oct 24, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Chicago Bulls guard David Nwaba (11) in the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland 119, Bulls 112

LeBron James scored 34 points and piled up 13 assists while serving as the Cavaliers’ point guard in Cleveland’s 119-112 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland, which snapped a five-game losing streak to Chicago. Jeff Green and Dwyane Wade came off the bench to score 16 and 11, respectively, for the Cavaliers.

Justin Holiday paced the Bulls with 25 points. Rookie Lauri Markkanen scored 17 of his 19 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers. Markkanen is the first rookie in league history to make 10 treys in his first three games.

James usually handles the ball for Cleveland and is its assists leader on the season, but he played the point because Derrick Rose (sprained left ankle) was out and coach Tyronn Lue sought a bigger lineup.

Magic 125, Nets 121

Aaron Gordon scored a career-high 41 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining to lead Orlando over Brooklyn.

The Magic’s Evan Fournier scored 28 points, including 12 in the final 5:22. Gordon, who was 5 of 5 from beyond the 3-point arc, added 12 rebounds. D.J. Augustin, starting at point guard for Orlando in place of injured Elfrid Payton, scored 19 points.

D‘Angelo Russell led the Nets with 27 points. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 18 points, and DeMarre Carroll had 16. Caris LeVert scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Brooklyn.

Clippers 102, Jazz 84

Blake Griffin had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists as Los Angeles improved to 3-0 with a victory over Utah.

Patrick Beverley added 19 points and Austin Rivers, making his first start of the season, added 16 points. DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 18 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari added 14 points for the Clippers.

Oct 24, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 19 points, including 15 in the final quarter. Rudy Gobert scored 12 points, and Thabo Sefolosha had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Utah.

Trail Blazers 103, Pelicans 93

CJ McCollum scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Portland closed the game with a 9-0 run to win its home opener over New Orleans.

Evan Turner and Damian Lillard each scored 13 points, and Ed Davis added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Portland has won an NBA-record 17 consecutive home openers dating to a 96-86 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000.

Slideshow (4 Images)

DeMarcus Cousins collected 39 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans. New Orleans’ Anthony Davis played only the first five minutes before departing with a left knee injury.

Celtics 110, Knicks 89

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points, rookie Jayson Tatum delivered 22 and Boston threw a defensive blanket over Kristaps Porzingis en route to a victory over winless New York.

Kyrie Irving had 20 points and seven assists, Al Horford added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Daniel Theis scored 11 points for the Celtics. Brown and Tatum, both with early season highs, became the first Celtics pair younger than 21 to score 20 points in the same game.

Porzingis, who was attempting to become the first Knick to scored 30 points in each of the first three games, was 1-for-12 from the floor before hitting two fourth-quarter baskets. Porzingis left with 4:44 remaining, finishing with 12 points and five rebounds.

Pacers 130, Timberwolves 107

Victor Oladipo scored a team-high 28 points as Indiana routed Minnesota.

Cory Joseph scored 21 points -- thanks to shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point range -- and Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points as five Pacers scored in double-figures. Indiana shot 66.7 percent from the floor.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Timberwolves with 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting, and Jamal Crawford and Nemanja Bjelica each chipped in 18 points.