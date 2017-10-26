Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Wednesday:

Oct 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Jerryd Bayless (0) and forward Robert Covington (33) battle for a loose ball during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Rockets 105, 76ers 104

Eric Gordon nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner at the buzzer as the Houston Rockets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 105-104 on Wednesday night.

Gordon notched 29 points to lead Houston, which scored the last nine points. James Harden added 27 points and 13 assists for the Rockets, and Clint Capela contributed 16 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and four blocked shots.

J.J. Redick poured in 22 points to pace Philadelphia, which did not score in the final 3:05. Joel Embiid added 21 points, and Robert Covington chipped in 20 for the 76ers.

Nets 112, Cavaliers 107

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a career-high 22 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds remaining as Brooklyn overcame a triple-double by LeBron James to defeat Cleveland.

Dinwiddie made his 20th career start and first in place of D‘Angelo Russell (right knee sprain). He shot 7-for-13, with his biggest basket coming after the Nets blew a 12-point lead. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Allen Crabbe added 19 points apiece for Brooklyn.

James played point guard for the second straight night and totaled 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. He also committed eight turnovers, two shy of his career worst. Kyle Korver added 22 points for the Cavaliers, who committed 21 turnovers.

Warriors 117, Raptors 112

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Kevin Durant added 29, including key buckets down the stretch, as Golden State rallied past Toronto.

After the Raptors rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to take a stunning five-point lead, Curry scored in traffic with 1:28 left and Durant tied it with a 3-pointer 26 seconds later. Durant then fed Curry for another 3-pointer with 32 seconds to play, and Curry rounded out the victory with two free throws.

DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 24 points.

Thunder 114, Pacers 96

Russell Westbrook posted his 81st career triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, and Oklahoma City defeated Indiana as Paul George won his first game against his old team.

Carmelo Anthony recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder. George wasn’t featured much -- he scored only 10 points on eight shots in 19 minutes and fouled out with 6:13 to play.

Instead, former Oklahoma City guard and current Pacers leading scorer Victor Oladipo got a bit of revenge against his former team in the losing effort. Oladipo led Indiana with a season-high 35 points on 11-for-18 shooting and scored 21 points in the first half.

Spurs 117, Heat 100

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 31 points to lead unbeaten San Antonio past Miami.

The Spurs also received strong bench play from Rudy Gay (season-high 22 points) and Manu Ginobili (14 points). San Antonio rookie guard Brandon Paul, who went undrafted in 2013, scored seven points -- the first of his NBA career -- after playing pro ball the past four years primarily in Russia, Turkey and Spain.

Oct 25, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Caris LeVert (22) drives against Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Jose Calderon (81) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Johnson scored a team-high 23 points off the bench, but the Heat had their two-game win streak snapped. James Johnson added 21 points.

Suns 97, Jazz 88

TJ Warren scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half, and Phoenix recorded its second victory in as many tries under interim coach Jay Triano.

Alex Len (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Tyler Ulis (13 points, five assists) led a strong bench effort for the Suns. Devin Booker added 17 points for Phoenix, which was blown out twice while losing its first three games.

Rodney Hood returned from injury to score 22 points for the Jazz, who had beaten the Suns seven straight times but never led Wednesday. Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Ricky Rubio had 15 points and 11 assists for Utah.

Lakers 102, Wizards 99 (OT)

Brandon Ingram had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Los Angeles rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and defeated Washington in overtime.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank a 3-pointer with 58 seconds left in overtime to give the Lakers a 100-99 lead, and Julius Randle finished off a two-on-one break with a dunk with 4.5 seconds remaining. Los Angeles rookie Lonzo Ball recorded six points, 10 assists and eight rebounds while shooting 2-for-11 from the floor, 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

Bradley Beal scored 28 points, John Wall had 18 points and nine assists, and Marcin Gortat contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds for the Wizards. Washington was trying to start 4-0 for the first time since 1978.

Mavericks 103, Grizzlies 94

Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 points as Dallas secured its first victory by knocking off previously undefeated Memphis.

Wesley Matthews added 16 points for the Mavericks, who avoided a second straight 0-5 start. Harrison Barnes scored 15 and Dirk Nowitzki added 13 points. Dallas also had big contributions from J.J. Barea (14 points) and Yogi Ferrell (10 points) off the bench.

Marc Gasol led the Grizzlies with 26 points (9-of-15 shooting) and 11 rebounds but went an uncharacteristic 3 of 8 at the foul line. Mike Conley scored 21, and reserve Tyreke Evans was the only Memphis player scoring in double figures with 13.

Pistons 122, Timberwolves 101

Tobias Harris tied his career high with 34 points, and Detroit cruised to a victory over Minnesota.

Harris scored all of his points from the field, making 14 of 24 field-goal attempts, including a 6-for-9 performance from long range. Avery Bradley supplied 20 points, and Andre Drummond contributed 15 points with 15 rebounds for the Pistons.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ 23 points and 10 rebounds led the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins tossed in 21 points and Jeff Teague added 18 for Minnesota.

Hornets 110, Nuggets 93

Frank Kaminsky and rookie Malik Monk combined for 37 points off the bench, and Charlotte rolled to a victory over Denver.

Kaminsky scored 20 points and Monk had a career-high 17 on a night when the Hornets led by as many as 25 in the first half and pushed the lead up to 27 in the third quarter. Charlotte also got 15 points and 19 rebounds from Dwight Howard, and Kemba Walker got hot late to finish with 19 points. Jeremy Lamb scored 16.

Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris led the Nuggets with 18 points apiece, and Jamal Murray scored 16.