Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday’s National Basketball Association games:

Nov 29, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) (center) and guard Stephen Curry (30) compete for rebound against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) (right) at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Warriors 127, Lakers 123

Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 127-123 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

Curry was 1 of 7 from 3-point range before starting overtime with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Warriors a 115-109 lead. He shot 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:14 to hold off Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Klay Thompson had 20 for the Warriors. Draymond Green had 15 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and Zaza Pachulia matched his season high with 11 points

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson contributed 21 points apiece, and Julius Randle scored 20.

Rockets 118, Pacers 97

James Harden posted 29 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists as Houston beat Indiana.

With the Rockets leading 70-64, Harden scored 13 points over the final 3:54 of the third, including three consecutive 3-pointers after starting the game 0 of 6 from behind the arc. When Harden drilled a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the period, the Rockets secured an 89-71 lead en route to their sixth straight victory.

Clint Capela also posted a double-double for Houston with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Ryan Anderson fell a rebound short while scoring 19 points. Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 23 points.

Spurs 104, Grizzlies 95

LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 41 points, tying the most points he has scored for San Antonio, in a victory over Memphis.

Aldridge’s performance was his best in the regular season in the three years he has played for the Spurs and his fourth 30-plus point game of the season. He had 41 points in a playoff game in 2016 against Oklahoma City in his first year in San Antonio. Patty Mills added 13 points for San Antonio, and Kyle Anderson and Tony Parker contributed 10 points apiece.

Tyreke Evans scored 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost nine consecutive games. The contest was the first for interim Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who replaced the fired David Fizdale.

Magic 121, Thunder 108

Aaron Gordon scored 40 points, and Orlando snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma City.

Gordon dominated the game by hitting 13 of 23 shots, including six of 12 from 3-point range. He produced his second career 40-point game and fell one shy of his career high set Oct. 24 against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Thunder lost their third consecutive game and their fifth in the past six despite getting 37 points and 11 rebounds from Russell Westbrook. Paul George scored 22 points and Carmelo Anthony had 16 points for Oklahoma City.

76ers 118, Wizards 113

Rookie Ben Simmons collected career highs of 31 points and 18 rebounds as Philadelphia held off Washington.

Joel Embiid had 25 points, 14 boards and four blocked shots for the 76ers, who closed out their season-high, six-game homestand with their fourth victory. Simmons, who entered the game shooting 56.6 percent at the free throw-line, was repeatedly fouled intentionally in the fourth quarter. He went 12 of 24 in the quarter and 15 of 29 in the game.

Nov 29, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) celebrates after scoring a basket during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal scored 21 points for the Wizards despite sitting out the last 15 minutes of the first half with a facial contusion.

Pistons 131, Suns 107

Reggie Jackson had a season-high 23 points and five assists as Detroit never trailed in thumping Phoenix.

Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley contributed 20 points apiece for the Pistons, who shot 57.3 percent and won for the fourth time in five games. Andre Drummond supplied 13 points, seven rebounds and a career-high tying seven assists.

Devin Booker’s 22 points led the Suns, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Rookie Josh Jackson had a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds, and Greg Monroe added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Phoenix.

Timberwolves 120, Pelicans 102

Andrew Wiggins scored 28 points, and Minnesota defeated New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler and Gorgui Dieng supported Wiggins with 19 points apiece. Tyus Jones scored 16, Jamal Crawford had 12, Karl-Anthony Towns 11 and Taj Gibson 10 for the Timberwolves. Towns and Gibson grabbed 10 rebounds apiece.

Minnesota took control midway through the second quarter after Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis was ejected for the first time in his six-year career after getting two technical fouls. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 27 points.

Knicks 115, Heat 86

Enes Kanter had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Courtney Lee added 17 points as New York defeated Miami.

The Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak despite the loss of the NBA’s fourth-leading scorer, Kristaps Porzingis, less than three minutes into the game with a sprained ankle. Porzingis had X-rays done on his ankle that came back negative, and the Knicks announced quickly that he was able to return, but he didn‘t.

Kelly Olynyk had 18 points to lead the Heat, who shot only 38.1 percent from the field and were outrebounded 52-31.

Raptors 126, Hornets 113

Kyle Lowry scored a season-best 36 points with six assists and five rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan added 30 points with six assists and four rebounds as Toronto defeated Charlotte.

Jonas Valanciunas added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Norman Powell had 10 points for the Raptors, who won their second straight.

Dwight Howard had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who lost their third straight. Charlotte played without All-Star point guard Kemba Walker, who has a shoulder injury.

Nets 109, Mavericks 104

DeMarre Carroll scored 22 points and Brooklyn finished off a winning road trip by slipping past Dallas.

Carroll, back in the lineup after missing one game with an upper respiratory infection, knocked down 7 of 14 shots as the Nets went 2-1 on a three-game trek in the Western Conference. Carroll scored 15 in the third quarter in only his second 20-point game this season.

The Nets also received 19 points and six assists from Spencer Dinwiddie, plus 16 points and 10 rebounds from Trevor Booker. Harrison Barnes led Dallas with 17 points, and Maxi Kleber added 16.