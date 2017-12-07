Highlights of Wednesday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday’s National Basketball Association games:

Dec 6, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cavaliers 101, Kings 95

LeBron James scored 32 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-95 on Wednesday to tie a team record for consecutive wins.

The Cavs won their 13th straight, and they can set a franchise record Friday against the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland previously won 13 in a row in March 2009 and in January-February 2010.

Kevin Love scored 18 points with 13 rebounds for the Cavs, while Jeff Green scored 17 off the bench. Kyle Korver added 15 points as Cleveland rallied from a 14-point deficit in the third quarter.

Zach Randolph paced the Kings with 18 points, and JaKarr Sampson set a career high with 16 rebounds.

Warriors 101, Hornets 87

Kevin Durant totaled 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as Golden State beat Charlotte without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Durant finished 13 of 28 from the field and recorded his ninth career triple-double as the Warriors won while Curry sat with a sprained ankle and Green was out with a shoulder injury. Klay Thompson added 22 for the Warriors, who won their fifth straight and seventh in eight games.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 24 points. Nicolas Batum added 15 and Dwight Howard finished with 14.

Celtics 97, Mavericks 90

Kyrie Irving scored nine of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as Boston beat Dallas.

Irving scored seven points in a span of 3:05 and then added another basket down the stretch to help Boston win its fourth straight. Al Horford had 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals. Rookie Jayson Tatum also scored 17 and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavericks with 19 points and seven rebounds while Dirk Nowitzki had 16 points.

Spurs 117, Heat 105

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 18 points to lead a parade of teammates in double figures as San Antonio Spurs beat Miami.

Eight of the 11 players who saw the court for San Antonio scored in double figures as Bryn Forbes hit for 17 points, Rudy Gay scored 16 and Patty Mills had 13 points.

Tyler Johnson led Miami with 25 points off the bench, while Dion Waiters scored 22 and Josh Richardson added 19.

Pelicans 123, Nuggets 114

DeMarcus Cousins had 40 points and 22 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday was right behind with 27 points and seven assists to lift New Orleans over Denver.

Playing without forward Anthony Davis, who missed his third consecutive game with a strained adductor, the Pelicans erased an early 10-point deficit by pounding the ball inside to Cousins.

Dec 6, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (14) during the first half at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets were led by Gary Harris with 24 points, but they dropped to 3-9 on the road.

Knicks 99, Grizzlies 88

Courtney Lee scored half of his 24 points in the second quarter as New York beat Memphis.

Kristaps Porzingis returned from missing two games with an ankle injury to added 18 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Enes Kanter added 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for the second time in seven games.

Marc Gasol scored 17 points, and Tyreke Evans added 15 to lead the Grizzlies, who lost for the 11th time in 12 games.

Bucks 104, Pistons 100

Andre Drummond scored 27 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, but it was not enough for the Detroit in a loss to Milwaukee.

Drummond hit 12 of 15 shots but Detroit shot just 41.9 percent as a team and went 10-for-30 from beyond the 3-point arc in its season-high fourth straight loss. Tobias Harris added 21 and Avery Bradley finished with 20 for the Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which also got 22 points from Eric Bledsoe and 21 from Khris Middleton.

Magic 110, Hawks 106 (OT)

Evan Fournier led all scorers with 27 points but left Orlando’s win over Atlanta early in the extra period with a badly sprained right ankle.

Fournier hit 12 of 21 shots and scored the first basket in overtime before limping off the court after landing on Nikola Vucevic’s foot during the follow-through of his running floater.

Aaron Gordon had 24 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for Orlando (11-15) while Vucevic added 22 and a season-best 16 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder led the Hawks (5-19) with 26 points and seven assists.

Pacers 98, Bulls 96

Victor Oladipo scored 11 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer with 31.1 seconds left as Indiana rallied from a 16-point deficit in the final 9 1/2 minutes to beat Chicago.

Oladipo made his shot after stealing the ball from Chicago’s Denzel Valentine and was among five in double figures for Indiana. Bojan Bogdanovic added 17 points and Darren Collison contributed 14.

Kris Dunn scored 19 points for Chicago, which dropped its 10th straight by getting outscored 29-13 and shooting 5 of 18 in the fourth quarter.

Timberwolves 113, Clippers 107

Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 21 points and 12 rebounds as Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague added 19 points apiece for Minnesota, which shot 55 percent. Andrew Wiggins contributed 16 points as did Taj Gibson, who also grabbed 14 rebounds.

Reserve Lou Williams and Austin Rivers led the Clippers with 23 points. DeAndre Jordan collected 18 points and 21 rebounds as Los Angeles fell to 0-4 since losing Blake Griffin for two months to a left knee injury.