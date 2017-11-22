FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Late charge pushes Lakers past Bulls
#Sports News
November 22, 2017 / 6:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Late charge pushes Lakers past Bulls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 11 of his 21 points in the closing minutes as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit to defeat the Chicago Bulls 103-94 on Tuesday at Staples Center.

November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) controls the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Kuzma scored a game-high 22 points, Brandon Ingram added 17 points, Jordan Clarkson scored 12 off the bench and Julius Randle contributed 10 in a reserve role for Los Angeles (8-10).

Denzel Valentine shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 17 points to lead five starters in double figures for the Bulls (3-12).

Antonio Blakeney, on a two-way contract that allows him to split time between the Bulls and their G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, scored 15 off the bench for Chicago.

The Lakers rallied to tie the score at 80 on a layup by Josh Hart with 9:32 left. Los Angeles finally went ahead 89-87 when Caldwell-Pope put back a missed 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining.

November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Denzel Valentine (45) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Caldwell-Pope followed with two 3-pointers that stretched the lead to five each time, and the Lakers kept Chicago from getting back within one possession.

The Bulls took their biggest lead at 61-42 with 10:29 left in the third quarter. An 8-2 run pulled Los Angeles within 13, but the Lakers didn’t begin to make a charge until Clarkson replaced Lonzo Ball and joined Kuzma, Randle, Caldwell-Pope and Hart.

The Lakers cut the deficit to one on a 3-pointer by Clarkson with 35 seconds left in the third quarter and then trailed 75-72 entering the fourth.

Behind double-digit first-half scoring efforts from Blakeney (15), Robin Lopez (12) and Valentine (11), the Bulls led by as many as 18 before taking a 56-42 lead into the break.

Blakeney entered with 4:58 left in the first quarter and scored 15 points in his first eight minutes, including 11 straight for the Bulls during one stretch, helping Chicago to a 41-26 lead.

