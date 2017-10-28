NBA: Highlights of Friday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Friday:

Timberwolves 119, Thunder 116

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 25 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-116 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns had season highs with 33 points and 19 rebounds, and Jeff Teague added 17 points and 10 assists for Minnesota, which beat Oklahoma City last Sunday on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins chipped in 14 points on Friday, and Taj Gibson had his best game with the Timberwolves with 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds.

Warriors 120, Wizards 117

Golden State shook off a terrible shooting effort in the first half and the loss of forward Draymond Green to a technical foul to erase an 18-point second-half deficit.

The Warriors missed on 17 of 20 3-point attempts in the first half then lost Green when he and Washington Wizards’ guard Bradley Beal got into a fight in front of the Washington bench with 19.5 seconds left in the first half.

Washington got the lead up to 18 points twice midway through the third quarter, but Steph Curry, who had been chilly throughout, knocked home two 3s and two free throws in the final 57 seconds of the third quarter to get the Warriors within 10, down 97-87.

Nuggets 105, Hawks 100

The Denver Nuggets snapped a five-season losing streak in Atlanta, spoiling the Hawks’ home opener and making a winner of Paul Millsap in his return to Philips Arena.

Milllsap scored seven of his 16 points down the stretch for the Nuggets, who won in Atlanta for the first time since March 16, 2011.

Gary Harris and Will Barton each had 18 points for the Nuggets, while Nikola Jokic also contributed 18 points and added 15 rebounds.

Knicks 107, Nets 86

Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points as the New York Knicks pulled away in the third quarter and beat the Brooklyn Nets.

Porzingis helped the Knicks avoid their first 0-4 start since dropping the first five games of the 59-loss 2005-06 season by making 13 of 24 shots.

The third-year forward thrived against most defenders the Nets put on him, but seemed to do his best work against Rondae-Hollis Jefferson. He turned in his third 30-point game of the season as the Knicks rebounded from Tuesday’s 110-89 loss at Boston.

Rockets 109, Hornets 93

James Harden had a triple-double with 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Houston Rockets pulled away late over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Rockets finished 22 of 57 from 3-point range, for 38.6 percent. They made six more 3-pointers than they did 2-pointers in the game.

The 57 3-point attempts were the second-most in a game in NBA history, just four shy of the 61 the Rockets attempted to set the record last year. They have now attempted 50 or more 11 times in the past two seasons.

Magic 114, Spurs 87

Evan Fournier scored 25 points and the upstart Orlando Magic demolished the previously unbeaten San Antonio Spurs.

The Magic (4-1) started fast and never slowed. They led by 14 points after the first quarter, 27 at halftime and by 31 points after three periods. They led by as many as 36 midway in the third.

Magic reserve Jonathon Simmons, who played in San Antonio the past two seasons, had 17 points. Aaron Gordon scored 16 points and Nikola Vucevic 15 for the Magic.

Raptors 101, Lakers 92

The Toronto Raptors rallied from a 17-point second-quarter deficit and took advantage of a four-minute scoreless stretch by the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeMar DeRozan scored eight of his 24 points in the final 6:10 to secure Toronto’s sixth consecutive win against Los Angeles. Kyle Lowry finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his ninth career triple-double.

The Lakers took an 83-80 lead on a 3-pointer by Josh Hart with 6:56 remaining, but the Lakers didn’t score again until 2:50 remained, getting outscored 14-0 in between.