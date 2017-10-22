NBA: Highlights of Saturday's NBA games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Basketball Association games on Saturday:

Oct 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) talks with referee Scott Wall (31) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies 111, Warriors 101

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Memphis Grizzlies 111-101 on Saturday night in a game that saw Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant ejected.

Curry scored 37 points but sat out the first half of the fourth quarter with five fouls.

Durant didn’t like a no-call either, and as Curry and Durant made their way toward the tunnel Durant was seen apparently flipping off a fan.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 34 points and 14 rebounds. The Grizzlies led almost the entire game and by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Magic 114, Cavaliers 93

Orlando ended a 17-game losing streak against Cleveland and LeBron James with a win.

Nicola Vucevic scored 23 points and the Orlando Magic stunned the Cavaliers, who trailed by as many as 37 points.

The skid was the longest in Magic history to one team, just as the winning streak was Cleveland’s best against an opponent. The Magic hadn’t beaten Cleveland since Nov. 23, 2012.

Vucevic, 26, played for the Magic in that game against Cleveland five years ago and scored 10 points in a 108-104 win.

Heat 112, Pacers 108

Goran Dragic scored 23 points to lead Miami to a win over Indiana.

James Johnson’s two free throws with 11 seconds left provided the final margin for the Heat, who withstood the Pacers’ fourth-quarter comeback.

Dion Waiters finished with 19 points and Kelly Olynyk scored 13 points for Miami, which played without injured center Hassan Whiteside. Victor Oladipo scored a game-high 28 points for the Pacers, who also played without center Myles Turner due to a concussion.

Pistons 111, Knicks 107

Detroit completed a comeback from a 21-point deficit as Tobias Harris scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lift Detroit past New York.

Porzingis led all scorers with 33 points, but most of his damage was done in the first half. The 7-foot-3 forward made his first seven shots, 8 of 10 shots by halftime before it changed with Tolliver.

Andre Drummond, who collected 21 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, blocked Porzingis’ final shot. Reggie Jackson finished a 14-point night by scoring seven points in the final two minutes, including the tiebreaking 3-point play with 1:41 seconds.

Rockets 107, Mavericks 91

James Harden scored a season-high 29 points, Eric Gordon chipped in 18 and Houston defeated Dallas in its home opener at the Toyota Center.

This is the 11th time the Rockets have started a season 3-0. The last was in 2014-15, when Houston started 6-0.

With four players out -- including rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. -- for their first meeting against divisional rival Houston, the Mavericks (0-3) were undermanned from the beginning. Yogi Ferrell also scored 19 points for Dallas.

Oct 21, 2017; Memphis, TN, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons (25) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs 87, Bulls 77

LaMarcus Aldridge had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and San Antonio scored 23 points off of turnovers in a victory over Chicago.

The Spurs, who are playing without last season’s leading scorer Kawhi Leonard, led by as many as 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Robin Lopez scored 16 points for the Bulls, who are without a handful of key players because of injury or suspension while in the midst of a rebuilding effort. Justin Holiday scored 15 points for Chicago.

Raptos 128, 76ers 94

Ben Simmons has had a perfect start to his NBA career. The Australian has had double-doubles in each of his first three NBA games, but Philadelphia has lost all three, including last night to Toronto.

While Simmons scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added eight assists, the Raptors got 30 points from DeMar DeRozan to start the season with two straight wins.

Nothing has changed in the new season for the Sixers, a young developing team. Simmons joined Oscar Robertson as the only NBA players to start their careers with at least 10 points and 10 rebounds and five or more assists in their first three games.

Clippers 130, Suns 88

Blake Griffin scored 29 points and DeAndre Jordan added 13 rebounds as Los Angeles remained undefeated with a victory over Phoenix.

Alex Len scored 15 points and Devin Booker added 13 as the Suns struggled on the second night of back-to-back games. Tyson Chandler grabbed 14 rebounds. Phoenix fell to the Lakers on Friday night in a high-scoring affair and is now 0-3 on the season.

Griffin shook off a slow start and was in sync by the third quarter. Clippers fans started an “MVP” chant while Griffin stepped to the free throw line in the second half of the home opener.

Nuggets 96, Kings 79

Paul Millsap had 18 points and nine rebounds in his first game in Denver and the Nuggets rebounded from a disappointing loss to the Jazz to beat Sacramento.

Kenneth Faried also scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Gary Harris had 17 points for Denver.

Rookie De‘Aaron Fox led the Kings with 18 points. Sacramento didn’t score 20 points in a quarter until getting 27 in the fourth.

Jazz 96, Thunder 87

Joe Ingles scored 19 points and the shorthanded Utah Jazz used a dominating defensive performance to knock off Oklahoma City.

Ingles led a balanced attack as five Jazz players scored in double figures. He finished with 19 points. Rudy Gobert also had a big night for the Jazz with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ricky Rubio added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Bucks 113, Trail Blazers 110

Giannis Antetokounmpo stepped to the free-throw line with a chance to save the night for Milwaukee, only to miss both shots.

Antetokounmpo followed those misses with a steal, a go-ahead dunk and a game-saving block in the final seconds as the Milwaukee held off Portland at the Bradley Center. He finished with a career-high 44 points.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum led Portland with 26 points each and Jusuf Nurkic added 17 for the Blazers.