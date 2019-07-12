Reports: C Chandler, Rockets agree to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: NBA basketball player Tyson Chandler (L) talks with recording artist The Game as they attend the MLB inter-league baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Free agent center Tyson Chandler, who spent most of last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets, multiple outlets reported Friday.

The 36-year-old veteran set to begin his 19th season in the NBA will be playing for his eighth organization in the league, having started his career with the Chicago Bulls in 2001. He played for the world champion Dallas Mavericks during the 2010-11 season, and was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2011-12 season as a member of the New York Knicks.

After playing only seven games last season with the Phoenix Suns, the 7-foot-1 Chandler went to the Lakers and averaged 3.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 16.4 minutes a game over 48 games (six starts).

With the Rockets, he will be reunited with head coach Mike D’Antoni, who guided the Knicks when Chandler was there in 2011-12.

On Thursday, the Rockets acquired guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he will reunite with former Thunder teammate James Harden, who was the NBA scoring champion in 2018-19. Harden was the NBA MVP for the 2017-18 campaign and Westbrook won the honors the previous season.

—Field Level Media