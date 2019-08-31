Reports: Rockets, G Gordon agree to extension

FILE PHOTO: New Orleans Hornets shooting guard Eric Gordon reacts after a call by officials while his team took on the Miami Heat during the second half of their NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Guard Eric Gordon and the Houston Rockets have agreed on a multi-year contract extension.

While multiple reports pegged the deal at four years for $76 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported it is a three-year contract guaranteed at $54.5 million beginning in the 2020-21 season.

The fourth season in 2023-24 would be guaranteed at $20.9 million should Gordon make the All-Star team or the Rockets win the NBA championship over the course of the deal, Wojnarowski said, citing league sources.

Gordon, 30, is entering the final year of his contract and will earn $14 million in 2019-20.

Heading into his 12th NBA season and his fourth in Houston, Gordon has career averages of 16.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 629 career games (496 starts). He averaged 16.2 points in the 2018-19 season.

Never an All-Star, Gordon won the 2016-17 Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Rockets now have Gordon, guards Russell Westbrook and James Harden, and center Clint Capela under contract for three seasons as they pursue their first NBA title since 1995.

—Field Level Media