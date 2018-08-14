Police investigating Harden's alleged role in nightclub incident

Houston Rockets guard James Harden allegedly was involved in a nightclub incident that is under investigation by the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Police Department.

FILE PHOTO: Mar 11, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) leaves the court after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

A TMZ report said a member of Harden’s entourage got into a fight at the club, and when a woman started to record the scuffle, Harden grabbed her wrist and threw her phone onto a nearby roof. The woman, who was treated for a wrist injury at a local hospital, said one of Harden’s associates offered her $200 for the phone and that Harden later gave her $300 to pay for a replacement.

Police confirmed Monday that they are looking into the allegations but told the Arizona Republic that it was “far too early in the investigation” to know Harden’s role in the incident.

Harden, who played at Arizona State in nearby Tempe, is the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player after averaging 30.4 points, 8.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game. He helped the Rockets reach the Western Conference finals, where they lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors. In 17 postseason games, Harden averaged 28.6 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Harden, 28, has averaged 23.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in nine NBA seasons, the first three with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the past six with Houston.

—Field Level Media