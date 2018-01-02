FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 2, 2018 / 3:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top-scorer Harden out for at least two weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The NBA’s leading scorer James Harden will miss at least two weeks with a left hamstring strain, the Houston Rockets said onMonday.

Harden suffered the injury while driving for a layup in the fourth quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

The Rockets said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Harden is averaging 32.3 points per game along with 9.1 assists and is a leading candidate for the league’s MVP Award.

Houston (26-9) have lost five of their last six games to fall to second in the Western Conference.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

