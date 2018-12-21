Report: Clippers' Paul to be sidelined two to three weeks

Dec 20, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) dribbles the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets were prepared for the worst after point guard Chris Paul left Thursday’s game with a left hamstring injury, but he apparently will miss just two to three weeks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing league sources.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said after the game that Paul would be out for “some time.” He was scheduled to have an MRI exam on Friday.

The injury occurred with 6:43 left in the second quarter, after he had played 12 minutes and scored four points. The Rockets lost to Miami, 101-99.

Paul is averaging 15.6 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game.

According to ESPN, Paul has sat out a total of 19 games (regular season and postseason combined) because of five hamstring injuries in his career. A right hamstring strain kept him out of the sixth and seventh games of the Western Conference finals last season, and the Golden State Warriors rallied to win both of those contests and eliminate the Rockets.

A nine-time All-Star and nine-time All-Defensive Team selection, the 33-year-old veteran has career averages of 18.6 points, 9.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

—Field Level Media