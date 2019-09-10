Report: Grizzlies refusing to buyout F Iguodala

FILE PHOTO: Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) reacts during the second half in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit:Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies are not engaging forward Andre Iguodala in buyout discussions and expect the 15-year veteran to report to training camp, according to The Athletic’s and Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Iguodala, 35, was acquired in a trade with the Golden State Warriors in July. In order to entice the Grizzlies to pick up Iguodala’s contract, the Warriors also sent a 2024 first-round pick to Memphis.

Iguodala spent the past six seasons with Golden State, helping the team win three NBA titles and winning 2015 NBA Finals MVP. For his career, he has averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

It was expected that the Grizzlies would have talks about a buyout with Iguodala after buying out Dwight Howard, Charania reported. As a well-respected player and proven winner, Iguodala would have plenty of suitors across the league.

Memphis is in rebuilding mode, having traded team legends Mike Conley and Marc Gasol this year.

